Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.79. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

