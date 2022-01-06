Zacks Investment Research Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JELD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NYSE JELD opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

