Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $142.63 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

