Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Hold

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

