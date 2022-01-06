Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

MNRO stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

