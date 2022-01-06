Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Sell

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PVG opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.