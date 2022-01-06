Zacks Investment Research Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $12.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.24. 8,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 397.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.93.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 22.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

