Zacks Investment Research Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Strong Sell

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W&T Offshore’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. Over the past few years, the company’s debt to capitalization ratio has considerably been higher compared with the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector. For fourth-quarter 2021, the upstream company is expecting higher lease operating expenses, which will reduce its overall profit levels. Also, the upstream energy player has been reporting lower oil equivalent production volumes for the last two quarters, which will continue to affect the bottom line. Moreover, the company’s aggressive spending budget is concerning since it has been producing less despite higher capital spending. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the coronavirus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

