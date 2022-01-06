Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to “Buy”

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,379 shares of company stock worth $90,605. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

