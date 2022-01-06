Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

