Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Buy

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 313.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.