Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NYSE:DIN opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $63.35 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 176.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 68.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

