Zel Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00312041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00135815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00089873 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

