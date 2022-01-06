Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 0.3%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.60 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

About Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

