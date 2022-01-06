Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Cap Reaches $35.34 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $35.34 million and $2.01 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00056803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

