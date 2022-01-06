Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

