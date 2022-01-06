Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 32984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

