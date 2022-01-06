Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

