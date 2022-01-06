Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $262.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.48 and its 200 day moving average is $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.