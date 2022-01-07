-$0.12 EPS Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MIMO opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

