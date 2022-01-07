-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.94). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,400,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802,146. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.