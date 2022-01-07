0xcert (ZXC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $693,006.54 and $91,543.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

