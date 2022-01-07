$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 2,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,033. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

