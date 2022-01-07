$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.78. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

