$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

