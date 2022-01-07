$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAK. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Braskem stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.75. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

