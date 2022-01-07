$1.61 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.96. 16,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.