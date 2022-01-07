$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce $101.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 26.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 2,127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iStar by 129.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 403,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,293. iStar has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

