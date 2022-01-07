$105.41 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $105.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.11 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $440.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $456.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $438.56 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.22%.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

