10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $1,460,700.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TXG opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

