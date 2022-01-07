11,383 Shares in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUP stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 226,358 shares of company stock worth $1,219,137. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

