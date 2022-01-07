$116.84 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $116.67 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RM opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $561.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

