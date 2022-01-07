1,276 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Gryphon International Investment CORP

Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. CMC Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $189.83 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -77.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.