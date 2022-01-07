$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANW. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 51,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,916. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.