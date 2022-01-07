15,000 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 76.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $130.30 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

