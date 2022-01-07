$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $472.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,544 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 8,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

