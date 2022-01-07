$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.62 million to $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

