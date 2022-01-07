$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 3,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,680. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

