22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Dawson James

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) had its price target boosted by Dawson James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

XXII stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.