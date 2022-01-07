$234.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce $234.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $901.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

