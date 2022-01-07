2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.58

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 44508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,733,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

