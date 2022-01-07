$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,328. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

