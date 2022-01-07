$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.17. 34,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

