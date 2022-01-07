$314.96 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

