$315.91 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report sales of $315.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.22 million to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

NYSE:FNV opened at $126.61 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

