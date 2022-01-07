3,247 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

NYSE CCI opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

