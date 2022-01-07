$328.10 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $328.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,329. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

