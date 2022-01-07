$357.30 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock worth $50,778,844. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock traded down $17.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.50. 19,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $741.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.78. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -305.72 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

