$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

