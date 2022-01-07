$42.66 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $42.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $261.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

FGEN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in FibroGen by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after acquiring an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

